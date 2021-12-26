Khargone: State badminton tourney begins

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): State-level badminton tournament was inaugurated by SP Siddharth Choudhary and social worker Nitin Malviya in Khargone on Sunday.

Ex-Servicemen Committee and District Badminton Association Khargone are organisers. Pushpendra Gupta of the organising committee said 245 players from across the state are participating in this competition. Players from Jabalpur, Shahdol, Datia, Dhar, Indore, Rau, Dewas are performing excellently in this tournament.

Inaugural round matches were played in different age groups. Final matches will be played at DRP Line situated indoor stadium on Monday at 4 pm.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 10:52 PM IST