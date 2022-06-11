Khargone: Sadhguru welcomed in Nimadi style on arrival in Maheshwar

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The pioneer of soil campaign Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru was given a unique welcome with Nimadi culture on his arrival at Maheshwar. The district administration had arranged a traditional reception by dancers in tribal attire with drums, thatti, and khal khincha which represents the culture at the fort premises.

On reaching there, he garlanded the statue of Devi Ahilyabai. After this, collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Dharamvir Singh Yadav honoured him with bouquets and shawls. Later, the NRLM team performed his arti and applied Nimadi tilak on his forehead.

During this, many followers of Sadhguru including district panchayat CEO Divyank Singh , ASP Jitendra Panwar , SDM Divya Patel , SDOP Manohar Gawli and others were also present.

Save Soil is a global movement launched by Sadhguru, to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil conservation practices.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km journey to promote his Save Soil campaign.