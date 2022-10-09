e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhargone: Rs 16 cr development work approved for Khargone

Khargone: Rs 16 cr development work approved for Khargone

The agenda was prepared according to the demand letters by the ward councillor.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Photo credit: IANS
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): President-in-council meeting of Khargone Municipality was organised here on Sunday. The meeting was started by municipality president Chhaya Joshi.

The agenda was prepared according to the demand letters by the ward councillor. Municipality CMO Priyanka Patel, after reading the topics mentioned in the agenda in front of the members present in the meeting, has approved development works worth Rs 16 crore in all the wards of the city.

Out of this, Rs 9 crore for construction of cement-concrete road, Rs 2 crore for paver block, Rs 33 lakh for construction of drain, Rs 2.50 lakh for drinking water system, Rs 30 lakh for repair, maintenance, sports and exercise in parks, Rs 20 lakh for equipment, Rs 50 lakh for electrical system, Rs 40 lakh for city beautification including solar panels in the office has been approved. All the corporators of the wards were present in the meeting.

Read Also
Khandwa: 'Restart regular train service from Jabalpur and Bhopal to Pune'
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dhar: Sanatan Dharma is the soul of cultural nationlism

Dhar: Sanatan Dharma is the soul of cultural nationlism

Mandu: Modi govt's policies have brought qualitative change in security scenario, says Murlidhar Rao

Mandu: Modi govt's policies have brought qualitative change in security scenario, says Murlidhar Rao

MP: Burhanpur becomes first district to be 100% vaccinated against lumpy virus

MP: Burhanpur becomes first district to be 100% vaccinated against lumpy virus

Mandu: State on a journey of development, leaving difficult days behind, says CM Shivraj

Mandu: State on a journey of development, leaving difficult days behind, says CM Shivraj

Guna: No toilet in sarpanch's house of ODF free village, forced to defecate in open

Guna: No toilet in sarpanch's house of ODF free village, forced to defecate in open