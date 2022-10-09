Khargone: Rs 16 cr development work approved for Khargone

Photo credit: IANS

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): President-in-council meeting of Khargone Municipality was organised here on Sunday. The meeting was started by municipality president Chhaya Joshi.

The agenda was prepared according to the demand letters by the ward councillor. Municipality CMO Priyanka Patel, after reading the topics mentioned in the agenda in front of the members present in the meeting, has approved development works worth Rs 16 crore in all the wards of the city.

Out of this, Rs 9 crore for construction of cement-concrete road, Rs 2 crore for paver block, Rs 33 lakh for construction of drain, Rs 2.50 lakh for drinking water system, Rs 30 lakh for repair, maintenance, sports and exercise in parks, Rs 20 lakh for equipment, Rs 50 lakh for electrical system, Rs 40 lakh for city beautification including solar panels in the office has been approved. All the corporators of the wards were present in the meeting.