Khargone: Remembering J Vidhyarthi, freedom fighter who hoisted India’s flag in 1942

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign has been started on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in honor of India’s 75 years of Independence. This year, from 11 to 17 August 2022, everyone has been called to put up the National Flag at their home.

This campaign is being run by the Government of India in the celebration of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to invoke the feeling of patriotism, promote awareness about the National Flag and remember the contributions of our leaders and unsung heroes to the freedom struggle.

One such valiant freedom fighter is Jagdishchandra Vidhyarthi from Khargone district. He was born on September 6, 1927 in Sanawad town of Khargone, his father’s name was Kanaiya Lal Munshi. Their journey as a revolutionary activists began in his early teenage's age, when he kicked off a wide protest in Sanawad on August 10, 1942, under the direction of the student Congress in Indore.

Meanwhile, an indefinite strike was declared across all schools. Under the leadership of Vidhyarthi, a large number of students, leaders and residents hoisted the national flag, which consisted of three horizontal stripes of orange, white and green, on August 10, 1942, at the Sanawad railway station, he also become the inspiring figures for others such movements.