Khargone Ranks Sixth In Water Campaign | Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district secured sixth place in Madhya Pradesh for its performance under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, with the district-level closing and felicitation ceremony held at Un Buzurg gram panchayat on Tuesday. MLA Balkrishna Patidar attended the programme as the chief guest.

The campaign, conducted from March 19 to June 30, focused on water conservation, rainwater harvesting and environmental protection through community participation.

During the event, the message of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on sustainable water management was read out.

Officials said the district completed 8,352 water conservation and augmentation works, earning 7.44 marks to rank sixth in the state.

The works included Amrit Sarovars, farm ponds, well recharge, irrigation infrastructure, watershed development and restoration of water bodies.

District Panchayat CEO Milind Kumar Nagdeve said the campaign has created the capacity to store and recharge nearly 61 crore litres of rainwater, strengthening irrigation, agriculture and drinking water supply.

Outstanding officials, employees, public representatives and sarpanches were honoured for their contribution.

Participants also planted neem, peepal and banyan saplings and pledged to conserve water and protect the environment.