e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Raid on sand mining mafia, 2 JCBs, 2 trucks seized from Veda's banks

A case has been registered under relevant sections of MP Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules 2022 and an investigation has started.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A team of mineral and revenue departments raided the banks of the Veda river during midnight hours on Saturday and seized heavy machinery including two big JCB machines and two trucks after receiving information about some people indulging in illegal sand mining in the Veda River.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of MP Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules 2022 and an investigation has started.

Mineral officer Sawan Chouhan told that mining starts in these areas at midnight and goes on till the early hours of the day. Earlier too, police and the concerned departments had raided the spot but nothing much was recovered and smugglers fled from the spot.

Mineral Officer Chouhan said that Patwari Vasudev Vaskle, home guard Rakesh Yadav and other mineral officials also played a crucial role in this regard.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Five killed in two separate mishaps on Indore – Icchapur state highway
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhargone: Raid on sand mining mafia, 2 JCBs, 2 trucks seized from Veda's banks

RECENT STORIES

Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar 'with immediate effect'

Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar 'with immediate effect'

Mumbai: No hawkers near schools & railway stations, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey declares

Mumbai: No hawkers near schools & railway stations, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey declares

Watch Video: IPL creates Guinness World Record with largest cricket jersey

Watch Video: IPL creates Guinness World Record with largest cricket jersey

Mumbai: Boundary walls have been broken by housing societies to let water pass onto rail tracks...

Mumbai: Boundary walls have been broken by housing societies to let water pass onto rail tracks...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Now Mumbaikars can report issues to CP by remaining anonymous

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Now Mumbaikars can report issues to CP by remaining anonymous