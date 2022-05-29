Khargone: Raid on sand mining mafia, 2 JCBs, 2 trucks seized from Veda's banks

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A team of mineral and revenue departments raided the banks of the Veda river during midnight hours on Saturday and seized heavy machinery including two big JCB machines and two trucks after receiving information about some people indulging in illegal sand mining in the Veda River.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of MP Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules 2022 and an investigation has started.

Mineral officer Sawan Chouhan told that mining starts in these areas at midnight and goes on till the early hours of the day. Earlier too, police and the concerned departments had raided the spot but nothing much was recovered and smugglers fled from the spot.

Mineral Officer Chouhan said that Patwari Vasudev Vaskle, home guard Rakesh Yadav and other mineral officials also played a crucial role in this regard.