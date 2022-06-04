Khargone: NHM hosts poster making competition on ‘World Environment Day’

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission, in collaboration with Youth for Children and Youth for Climate, hosted a poster making and rangoli competition here at Mandleshwar College to mark “World Environment Day” on Saturday.

The theme of the competition was 'Only one Earth- Climate change and Global Warming.' Scores of students participated in the competition and made impressive posters on the theme. Participants were given Tulsi plants and pledged for environmental conservation.

Dr Kosle appreciated the efforts of the students in highlighting the various environmental issues and suggested solutions regarding environmental protection and conservation of natural resources thereof through the posters. He further said that climate change is evident and has become a global concern over the last few decades which needs to be addressed immediately. A plantation drive will be organised at the CMHO office on Sunday, in which, state advisor of National Climate Change and Human Health Programme, Javed Khan, health programme DSO and district epidemiologist Revaram Kaushale, BEE health department Salma Sheikh and coordinator of Vasudha Vikas Org, Pooja Kushwaha are expected to participate.