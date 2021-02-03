KHARGONE: MLA writes to state agriculture minister, seeks action against CCI officer

SANAWAD: MLA Sachin Birla from Sanawad in Khargone district has written a letter to state agriculture minister drawing his attention to irregularities and misdeeds prevailing in CCI (or Cotton Corporation of India) procurement at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Sanawad.

Birla urged minster to take take action against the CCI officials posted at the mandi.

Birla claimed that farmers were complaining of CCI officer Sachin Mandloi’s functioning since long. The farmers said that Mandloi has rejected farmers’ cotton citing low quality just to help traders. He later buys the same cotton from this trader in the name of farmers.

Due to this, resentment against the CCI officer is brewing among farmers of these area.