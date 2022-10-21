e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhargone: Martyrs Day celebrated on DRP line

Khargone: Martyrs Day celebrated on DRP line

Homage paid to martyrs by bowing arms & observing silence.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Khargone(Madhya Pradesh): Police Commemoration Day was observed in the DRP line under the chairmanship of deputy Inspector General of police Tilak Singh. On Friday, soldiers of the district police force paid tribute to the martyrs by bowing their arms and observing silence.

Martyrs Memorial Day is observed every year on October 21, in the memory of martyrs.

On the DRP line, District Police Force personnel and district officers of police department and collector Kumar Purushottam paid tribute by lighting the lamp and offering flowers at Amar Jawan Jyoti Sthal. During this, the father of martyr Jawan Basant Verma of the district was honoured with a shawl and shriphal.

It is to be known that on April 7, 2016, while on duty at Navghatkhedi in Badwah on Bhootdi Amavasya, Principal constable Basant Verma had shown indomitable courage in saving the child Antriksh Upadhyay from drowning in the Narmada river. He died while saving the life of a 10-year-old boy without caring for his life.

During the programme, SP Dharamveer Singh read out the list of martyrs in which names of 264 officer jawans of the Indian Police Force were mentioned from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022. Simultaneously, the list of martyrs was placed on the dais by the Pal Barrier Party.

ASP Jitendra Panwar, Manish Khatri, SDM Omnarayan Singh, SDOP Rakesh Shukla were also present in this programme. The director of this dignified programme was Rajkumar Sharma.

