Khargone: Stale mawa worth Rs 3.75 lakh seized

Khargone(Madhya Pradesh): A team of Khargone administration here seized 15 quintals of stale mawa from a passenger bus on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The total market value of seized material stands around Rs 3.75 lakh.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Omnarayan Singh said that acting on the direction of the superintendent of police (SP) Dharamveer Singh, a team of administration and police intercepted a bus that was on its way from Ratlam to Khargone in Dhar district.

Before the bus could reach Khargone bus stand, the team stopped the bus and conducted a search and recovered 15-quintal mawa stuffed in 55 bundles hidden under passenger seats and in the luggage compartment underneath.

SDM Singh added that when officials sought bills and other documents of the consignment, the delivery man failed to furnish the same. Food and safety department officials who were present there took the sample of mawa for testing.

Food safety officer HL Avasiya informed that notice has been served to the bus driver, conductor, cleaner and bus operator for transporting the edible item in unhygienic conditions. The department also took samples and based on the test results further action will be taken.

