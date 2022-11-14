Khargone: Maharishi Vidya Mandir celebrates Children's Day

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Children's Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Khargone. On this occasion, the children were welcomed by a tilak ceremony. The function was inaugurated with Guru Pujan. Here, teachers and students collectively worshipped Goddess Saraswati.

School Principal Renu Rai honoured Late Jawahar Lal Nehru by garlanding his portrait. An attractive performance of dance and singing was also delivered by the teachers. A handball competition between four houses of the school including Narayan, Vashisht, Vyas and Parashar was also held.

Addressing the programme, Principal Rai said that we should take inspiration from the country's first Prime Minister. She added, Nehru has done commendable work in the field of education of children. In the end, a mass feast was also organised for the students. The function was conducted by Ajay Joshi and a vote of thanks was proposed by Mahendra Barve.