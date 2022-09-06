Khargone: Labour inspector caught taking bribe of Rs 80K

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta team trapped a labour inspector in Khargone district accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from one private school proprietor. The arrested labour inspector identified as Sapaan Gore is posted at the labour office in Khargone.

Lokayukta sub-divisional officer (police) Santosh Bhadoria informed that a private school, Gyankunj International School proprietor, has lodged a complaint against Gore. In his complaint, the complainant claimed that Gore demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 in lieu of non-recovery of compensation in respect of payment of the difference amount. Which was found correct after verification.

The complainant added that under the Minimum Wage Act, after inspecting the school on August 10, labour inspector Gore prepared a report of the school not paying the minimum wages fixed by the government. Gore demanded a bribe for the same.

A case has been registered against Gore under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.