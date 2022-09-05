Khargone: 500 kg of spurious ghee seized, FIR registered

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A case of manufacturing spurious ghee (clarified butter) has been registered at Bhikangaon police station on July 30. Reportedly, Food Safety Officer Revaram Solanki had lodged an FIR under Sections 272, 273 and 420 of IPC against Nishar son of Ibrahim Nirbar for making spurious ghee.

Collector Kumar Purushottam has ordered an investigation into the manufacturing firm of the accused.

During the inspection, a police team found about 500 kilogram of spurious ghee along with 1,682 litres of edible soybean oil, essence, and vanaspati. Wrappers and empty cans of brands like Dawat, Madhur, Ruchi, Anmol, Kriti and others were also found which were used in this ghee packaging.

Regarding this, a detention order issued against Nishar on September 2 has been sent to the Central Jail of Barwani. The Deputy Collector involved in the investigation of the case, Omnarayan Singh said that action has been taken in view of the work endangering the life of human beings.

He added, all the persons associated with it are being closely monitored. During this nine samples including Ghee, Vanaspati, Soybean oil essence and Copra oil were taken whose reports are yet to come.

