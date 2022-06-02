Khargone: Kanyadan Yojana organisers accused of demanding money, collector orders probe

Representative Pic |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): After some beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana lodged the eir complaints on the CM Helpline claiming that some organisers had demanded money from them, Khargone district collector Kumar Purshottam ordered a probe into the matter. The administration team would also investigate the accusations that some organisers had taken money from ineligible people to provide them benefits under the scheme.

The Collector entrusted the investigation to the joint collector Omnarayan Singh and Municipality CMO Priyanka Patel.

According to the complaints the names of ineligible youths and girls were registered for the mass marriage programmes by taking Rs 5,000 from each one of them.

This year between May 09 and May 21, mass marriages have been organised under the scheme at seven development block headquarters in the district. As many as 531 couples were married during these programmes.

On the other hand, 892 marriages proposed at five places have been cancelled on June 1, due to the model code of conduct for panchayat and civic elections.

At the same time, 82 out of 98 couples were found ineligible for the mass marriage to be held in Bedia in the district and the entire event was cancelled on the last occasion.

Mass marriages held between May 9 and 21

Development block Date No of couples

Municipality Barwah May 9 26

Janpad Panchayat Kasrawad May 14 210

Janpad Panchayat Bhagwanpura May 16 61

Janpad Panchayat Maheshwar May 16 126

Janpad Panchayat Gogawa May 16 42

Municipality Khargone May 21 51

Janpad Panchayat Barwah May 21 15