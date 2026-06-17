Khargone In Distress: Dry River Triggers Water Crisis Across 25 Villages | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A severe water crisis has gripped 25 villages in the tribal Bhagwanpura region of Khargone district after the Kharak River dried up completely, affecting nearly 35,000 residents and leaving livestock struggling for water.

Villagers have urged authorities to release reserve water from the Khada reservoir to restore water to the river.

On Wednesday afternoon, a delegation led by District Panchayat Vice-Chairman Bapu Singh Parihar met Deputy Collector Virendra Katare and submitted a memorandum demanding the release of water reserved for Khargone city.

The delegation said the move would not only provide relief to downstream villages but also help ensure adequate water supply for the city.

Pappu Singh Mandloi of Mohana said residents of villages including Mohana, Balwadi, Tithiyawadi and Kajal Rani have been facing acute shortages of drinking water due to the dried-up river.

The crisis has also affected cattle, with villagers finding it difficult to arrange water for their animals.

Following the meeting, the Deputy Collector directed Executive Engineer Neelam Meda of the Water Resources Department to take immediate action.

Officials said one round of reserved drinking water from the Kharak Dam has already been released, and another release will be planned soon in coordination with the Municipal Council and the Water Resources Department to address the crisis.