e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhargone: Illegal construction of biodiesel pump, godowns demolished

Khargone: Illegal construction of biodiesel pump, godowns demolished

Nine samples of the said material were also sent for testing and the demolition was conducted after the samples report came in.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On the instruction of collector Kumar Purushottam, the illegal construction of the Shree Balaji biodiesel pump including two go-downs in Nimrani was bulldozed by the administration on Thursday.
On November 11, action was taken by the authorities on the illicit collection and sale of diesel, mixed liquids, wheat, and urea. An FIR was also registered for illegal storage of wheat and urea without a lot number. Nine samples of the said material were also sent for testing and the demolition was conducted after the samples report came in.
According to Kasrawad SDM Agrim Kumar, the godowns were owned by Mahesh Aggarwal and the biodiesel pump belongs to Aarti, Palash, and Raunak Garg. He added, 0. 671 hectares of land has been cleared by removing the encroachment.
 Khargone SDM Omnarayan Singh, SDOP Manohar Gawli, tehsildar Ramesh Sisodia and officials of the food supply department were also present during the investigation.

Read Also
MP: Khargone district admin to demolish all structures
article-image

RECENT STORIES

MP: Rs 3.5-cr Omkareshwar temple development plan drawn up

MP: Rs 3.5-cr Omkareshwar temple development plan drawn up

MP: Ekatm Dham to be built at Omkareshwar

MP: Ekatm Dham to be built at Omkareshwar

Sardarpur: Ex-Sarpanch, Secretary involved in Rs 24L fraud, probe ordered

Sardarpur: Ex-Sarpanch, Secretary involved in Rs 24L fraud, probe ordered

Mundi: Painting competition held at Singaji Thermal Plant

Mundi: Painting competition held at Singaji Thermal Plant

Khargone: Illegal construction of biodiesel pump, godowns demolished

Khargone: Illegal construction of biodiesel pump, godowns demolished