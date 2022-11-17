Khargone: Illegal construction of biodiesel pump, godowns demolished

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On the instruction of collector Kumar Purushottam, the illegal construction of the Shree Balaji biodiesel pump including two go-downs in Nimrani was bulldozed by the administration on Thursday.

On November 11, action was taken by the authorities on the illicit collection and sale of diesel, mixed liquids, wheat, and urea. An FIR was also registered for illegal storage of wheat and urea without a lot number. Nine samples of the said material were also sent for testing and the demolition was conducted after the samples report came in.

According to Kasrawad SDM Agrim Kumar, the godowns were owned by Mahesh Aggarwal and the biodiesel pump belongs to Aarti, Palash, and Raunak Garg. He added, 0. 671 hectares of land has been cleared by removing the encroachment.

Khargone SDM Omnarayan Singh, SDOP Manohar Gawli, tehsildar Ramesh Sisodia and officials of the food supply department were also present during the investigation.