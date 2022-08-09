Khargone: Grocery shop, godowns raided

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On July 30, following the directives of district collector Kumar Purushottam, action was taken on the Ghee factory located at Bamnala village.

In this connection, the district administration once again resumed its proceedings in Bhikangaon on Tuesday and raided one grocery shop and two other godowns here in the village from Tuesday morning after getting the information about two godowns in Bhikangaon. Earlier, on July 30, the team had reached the place and after following all the legal proceedings, had broken the locks. But the warehouse was sealed by the warehouse operators.

On Tuesday, the team restarted its proceedings and started an investigation at Easy Grocery Shop, National Trading and another godown located at Bhikangaon Bus Stand.

Giving information, deputy collector Omnarayan Singh said that after the previous proceedings, material worth Rs 2,36,100 has been confiscated on Tuesday.

A total of nine samples have been taken by the Food Safety Department during the proceedings. Two godowns are located in residential premises even though diversion is not allowed by the city council. Also, no commercial licence was found with the operator Tahir Ismail Ali.

During the proceedings, three ghee cans of 15 litres of tin each were found at the National Trading and Chemical. A large number of other items including sav, jaggery and soybean, acid, etc was also found in the Easy Grocery store. Sale documents are being scrutinised.

Giving information, deputy collector Singh said that illegal trade has been exposed from all three places of Bhikangaon. Action will be taken by the competent authorities by registering cases under Food Security, Food Supply, Revenue Act, NAPA Act, IPC and CrPC.

