Khargone: Going organic is a way of life for this Temla woman farmer

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): For this Temla village woman, the proverb, ëwhere there is will, there is wayí is the guiding light. Even after losing her family members at crucial stages of her life, she managed to live her life on her own terms. Practicing organic farming with her husband, the couple leads a very happy organic lifestyle.

Jyoti had lost her younger brother at a young age. She was pampered and raised with immense love being the only child in the family. However, her life struggle started after the death of father due to throat cancer in 2011. After countering this heartbreak, Jyoti decided to practice organic farming instead and grow crops sans chemical fertilizers. The mother-daughter duo continued to grow crops sufficient for their personal use through organic farming for a few years.

Jyoti did her post graduation in social work and gradually gathered the knowledge of organic farming, practicing it in her 5 acres of land. She entered into a wed-lock with Kadwa Patidar in 2019 and engaged her husband in organic farming too. A year after the marriage, her mother expired due to blood cancer in 2020. Despite all odds, the couple supported each other in hard times.

Patidar had completed his graduation in science before getting married but had to discontinue his education due to some reasons. Jyoti encouraged her husband to continue his education but they could not fulfill their dream due to the Covid-19 induced restrictions. Jyoti prepares the food using the material produced in her field and buys nothing from the market.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:47 PM IST