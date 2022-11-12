Khargone: Fuel worth Rs 5 crore seized in raids, urea also recovered

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A team of four departments including administrative officials and police cracked down on Balaji Biodiesel Pump along with three godowns located near Nimrani industrial area of Khargone district seizing fuel worth Rs 4-5 crore being illegally stored for sale purposes. Apart from this, urea and PDS wheat have also been recovered.

District collector Kumar Purushottam said that information regarding the illegal storage and selling of diesel was being received for the past few days. Based on the information, Khargone-Kasrawad SDM and SDOP Mandleshwar were directed to take action. Fuel worth Rs 4-5 crore was seized.

The collector accompanied by SP Dharmaveer Singh who undertook an inspection of the Nimrani industrial area, gave instructions to seal the pump along with three godowns. Two tankers filled with petrol/diesel (carrying over 50,000 litres) were found at a godown in Nimrani area whereas four other tankers were also found at another godown and a mini tanker along with PDS wheat has been found at a separate godown.

The collector has also given instructions to SDM Agrim Kumar to launch a detailed probe in this regard. An inquiry committee will be constituted for a detailed investigation of the case. Collector Kumar has given instructions to include Kasrawad SDM Agrim Kumar, Khargone SDM Omnarayan Singh, SDOP Manohar Gawli, RTO, DSO, IT expert and DPO in the committee.

SDM Omnarayan Singh told that action under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act and other relevant laws would be taken in this regard.

