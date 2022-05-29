e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Fresh reservation process for newly formed Bistan council on May 31

It will be organised in the auditorium of the Collectorate building. Any citizen/public representative who wants to witness the process of reservation can be present at the appointed place and time.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
IStocks

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Kumar Purushottam has cancelled the process of ward reservations of the newly formed municipal council Bistan, which was held on May 24 under the powers conferred under the MP Municipality (Reservation of Wards for Women of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes) Rules 1994, read in section 29 (a) of the MP Municipality Act 1961.

The new reservation process will be done on May 31 at 3 pm.

It will be organised in the auditorium of the Collectorate building. Any citizen/public representative who wants to witness the process of reservation can be present at the appointed place and time.

Read Also
Indore Sports Update: Ankolika, Prisha, Avni excel at 83rd National Cadet, Sub-Jr TT, Volleyball,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhargone: Fresh reservation process for newly formed Bistan council on May 31

RECENT STORIES

Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar 'with immediate effect'

Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar 'with immediate effect'

Mumbai: No hawkers near schools & railway stations, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey declares

Mumbai: No hawkers near schools & railway stations, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey declares

Watch Video: IPL creates Guinness World Record with largest cricket jersey

Watch Video: IPL creates Guinness World Record with largest cricket jersey

Mumbai: Boundary walls have been broken by housing societies to let water pass onto rail tracks...

Mumbai: Boundary walls have been broken by housing societies to let water pass onto rail tracks...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Now Mumbaikars can report issues to CP by remaining anonymous

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Now Mumbaikars can report issues to CP by remaining anonymous