Khargone: Fresh reservation process for newly formed Bistan council on May 31

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Kumar Purushottam has cancelled the process of ward reservations of the newly formed municipal council Bistan, which was held on May 24 under the powers conferred under the MP Municipality (Reservation of Wards for Women of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes) Rules 1994, read in section 29 (a) of the MP Municipality Act 1961.

The new reservation process will be done on May 31 at 3 pm.

It will be organised in the auditorium of the Collectorate building. Any citizen/public representative who wants to witness the process of reservation can be present at the appointed place and time.