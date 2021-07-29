Khargone: Family members in ruptures after villager returns home spending four months in Pakistan jail

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Every parting is melancholic. Every reunion is ecstatic. That family members of 35-year-old Versingh realised more than anyone else on Tuesday when he reunited with them after spending over four months in a Pakistani jail.

A resident of Nalvat village, about 17km from Sanawad Tehsil headquarters in Khargone, Versingh landed in Pakistan in the last week of March.

As Versingh is mentally unstable, he could not say how he had reached Pakistan.

A resident of Nalvat village, Inder Patel, says that Bediya police station informed his family members of Versingh in April that he had, somehow, reached Pakistan.

Versingh, then, fell into the hands of the Pakistani Army. They interrogated him.

As the Pakistani Army realised that he was mentally unstable, they handed him over to the Indian Army 15 days ago.

The Indian Army handed him over to the cops of Kesarsingpur police station in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The cops called his family members to Kesarsingpur police station and hand over Versingh to them.

His relatives brought him to Sanawad on Tuesday, when the villagers erupted in joy.

The residents of Nalvat village, as well as senior government officials were present to welcome him.

He, however, could not recount how the Pakistani Army and the people there dealt with him because of his mental state.

Yet, for him, it was the ecstasy of reunion with his family after the agony of parting.