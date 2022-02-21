Khargone: Dial 100 team foils suicide attempt

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Dial 100 from Barwah police station in Khargone district foiled a suicide attempt by a 35-year-old woman.

According to information, a woman from Barwah had reached the Narmada bridge to commit suicide by jumping into the river. However, Dial 112/100 control room immediately swung into action on getting a call. The First Response Vehicle (FRV) was immediately alerted and the Dial 100 team rushed to the spot and was able to stop the woman from committing suicide. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the woman was upset due to some family problem.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang inspects newly constructed blocks of Hamidia Hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:35 PM IST