Khargone: Dadi preserves ancient folk art of Malwa region

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In order to preserve 'Sanja Art' the ancient folk art of Malwa region, an elderly woman named Suman Nimade draws various motifs on walls and teaches children about the ancient art form. This ancient art is losing significance in the present age.

Grandmother Suman Nimade, resident of Tilak Path of Gurav Samaj, Khargone has been working towards preservation of ancient Malwa culture and tradition in order to preserve folk art and present it to the younger generation. Nonetheless, the sad reality is that this art form is facing the brunt of modernisation and is slowly shifting into the category of dying art form.

Sanja, made on walls using cow dung by young girls during 16 days of 'pitra-paksha' is an ancient art form of Malwa in the honour of Goddess named Sanja. During the festival, young girls draw various motifs of cow dung on walls every day and sing songs and perform aarti in honour of Goddess Sanja. To make motifs attractive, they are made in relief style with the help of fresh cow dung and are decorated with flowers, bright and colourful stripes. On one side this festival represents religious faith and on other side, it acts as an excellent repellent of insects and mosquitoes inside the house. Media in-charge of Gurav Samaj Hemant Morane said that Sanja art form is one of the finest and oldest form of art and needs to be preserved.

