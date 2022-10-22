Khargone: Child succumbs to injuries after dogs attack her

Representative Photo |

Khargone(Madhya Pradesh): In a gruesome incident, a five-year-old girl child lost her life while undergoing treatment at the hospital after she was attacked by a pack of street dogs in Khargone district.

The incident was reported at Bakawan village under Bedia police station limit of the district on Friday afternoon, when the girl named Sonia was sent to bring some stuff from the nearby grocery shop by her mother, when six dogs attacked her near the shop in the afternoon. They surrounded her and ripped into her vital organs, an eyewitness said.

Sonia received grievous injuries to her neck and other body parts and died due to excessive bleeding while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her father, who works as a labourer, was out for some work when the dogs attacked his daughter. Upon hearing her cries, locals rushed to help her and shooed the dogs away, but the five-year-old had sustained multiple injuries on her neck and body.

She was taken to a government hospital in Bedia and later to the district hospital but succumbed to injuries, civil surgeon Anar Singh Chouhan said. Deceased father MP Lal said that he is a resident of Mogar village and currently staying in Bakawan along with his family for farm labour. After the death of the child, Bedia police reached the village on Saturday morning.

MP Lal said that his daughter had to die due to the attack of dogs. Other innocents should not become victims of these dogs, the administration should make preventive arrangements. Villagers said that after the incident, the relatives of the deceased child have returned to their village.

District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma said that information has been received about the matter. Appropriate action will be taken from the panchayat level to prevent such incidents in rural areas. Instructions regarding this will be issued soon.