Khargone: Chain snatchers beat senior citizen, hospitalised; police clueless

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A sexagenarian was seriously injured by chain snatchers in Narmada Nagar here on Saturday morning. They not only snatched his chain but also beat him up. The senior citizen is under treatment in the district hospital. Chain snatching incidents have become commonplace in the city and chain snatchers are targeting senior citizens more for the same.

At about 5.30 am on Saturday, Vinod Barche, 65, resident of Narmada Nagar, Sanawad Road, was plucking flowers outside his house for morning worship when goons arrived on a motorcycle, snatched his chain and thrashed him. He received severe injuries.

A fortnight ago, miscreants on a motorbike had snatched the chain of an old woman who is resident of Vrindavan Colony. Till date, police have no clue of the snatchers. Five such incidents had took place at a local fair few days back but no effective action was taken.