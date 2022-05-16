Khandwa: Two friends drown in Narmada backwaters

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two friends drowned while swimming in the Narmada river backwaters in Khandwa district, police said on Monday.

The two friends Abhishek Kushwaha (23) and Vikas Phoolmali (25) had gone with their families to Sant Singaji Samadhi Sthal, which is located in the river backwaters and is secured by walls on all sides on Sunday evening.

The friends decided to swim and ventured into the deep waters where they got trapped and drowned, Beed police post-in-charge Ramprasad Yadav said.

Their family members raised an alarm following which the police rushed to the spot, located some 40 km from the district headquarters. The relatives with the help of the police traced them and took out the bodies, he said. They were declared brought dead by doctors at the hopsital. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the postmortem, he said. A case was registered in connection with the incident.

