Khandwa: SDM inspects Suraj Kund and New bus stands

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional officer (revenue) Arvind Kumar Chouhan inspected the bus stand at Suraj Kund and the New bus stand on Thursday. He guided Municipal officer Santosh Pandey regarding the cleanliness at the Suraj Kund bus stand. He also asked the concerned officials to build a bitumen road and install CCTV cameras at the mentioned places.

Chouhan added that there should be adequate arrangements for drinking water and toilets for the passengers. Along with this, he wanted the authorities to make ticket counters and tempo stands for easy management.

Apart from this, SDM Chouhan observed the arrangements for water, toilets and cleanliness at the New bus stand too.

Various officers including CSP Poonamchand Yadav, traffic DSP Santosh Kaul, additional regional transport officer Jagdish Billaure and subedar Devendra Parihar were also present.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:04 PM IST