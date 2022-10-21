Khandwa: Parents-teacher’s Assn seeks action against teacher, clerk caught having beer in school

Pandhana (Khandwa): Members of Parents Teacher’s Association led by president submitted a memorandum to Pandhana sub-divisional magistrate and district education officer (DEO) demanding stern action against clerk Sanjay Soni and teacher Ravindra Mandloi for consuming beer in a school room on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, sarpanch Kuldeep Reel and janpad panchayat members had caught Soni and Mandloi red-handed consuming beer at government school in Aarod village.

Sarpanch, janpad panchayat members and other public representatives made a panchnama on the spot and send it to the principal and subsequently to the DEO.

Sarpanch Kuldeep Reel said that earlier, parents and other staff members had informed him about staff members are consuming liquor in school premises. On this, the janpad panchayat members reached the school along with representatives Mahesh Dongre, Shantilal Patel and Sanjay Bundekar.

In a room, accountant Sanjay Soni and teacher Ravindra Mandloi were found drinking beer. Both also misbehaved with public representatives.

Following this, a Panchnama was prepared and handed it over to the school principal Madansingh More demanding immediate action against both of them.

Sarpanch said that the duo had insulted the temple of education.

Parent-teacher union president Gokul Patel said that he had advised the teacher not to indulge in such practice a day before the incident. However, he was abused.

Memorandum given to SDM

Gokul Patel after submitting the memorandum to SDM Kumar Sanu Devdia and DEO said that after giving a Panchnama copy to the principal, he was not confident of action. On Thursday, along with some people of the village, he first met Pandhana SDM and submitted a memorandum. After this, he went to Khandwa and gave a separate memorandum to the DEO. The SDM has assured of immediate action.

Meanwhile, in-charge principal Madansingh More says that both of them were given a lot of time to improve. Their act had tarnished the school image. Students are also affected badly. The matter will be reported to the District Education Officer. So that appropriate action can be taken against them.

