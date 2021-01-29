KHANDWA: Over 1,300 kilograms of ingredients used in making spurious ghee seized, factory sealed in Chhirkhel village, 4 arrested

Khandwa: Four persons have been arrested in connection with making spurious ghee at a factory in Chhirkhel village. It was joint raid of Chhegaon Makhan and Padamnagar police conducted under anti-adulteration campaign being run in the district on Thursday.
Acting on a tip off, joint team of two police stations was constituted by City Superintendent of Police Lalit Gathre, which sealed the factory and arrested four accused involved in manufacturing and selling of spurious ghee.
More than 1,300 kilograms of ingredients used in the preparation of fake ghee was seized. Dalda ghee, oil, mixture of butter and curd and inedible stuff such as Colgate, Dabur toothpaste, Lal Dant Manjan among other goods were used to make ghee spuriously. Chief accused Amit Dulhani used to sell this fake ghee through the village women in villages, towns, colonies and markets.
Sources said another godown of Dulhani is located in Kallan Ganj in Khandwa where inedible materials are stocked. The accused sold 50 kilograms of ghee everyday. The food department has collected samples from the spot for tests. The accused has been running the factory without any licence.
Those arrested accused are Amit Dulhani, son of Sitaram Sindhi, 42, resident of Padamnagar Sindhi Colony, Radha Bai wife of Radheshyam, 45, resident of Chhirkhel village, Rukma Bai, wife of Narsingh, 60, resident of Mohanpura village and Rekla Bai wife of Gyan Singh Gilala, 50. A case has been registered under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The police team will be rewarded by Khandwa Superintendent of Police for this success.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)