KHANDWA: Over 1,300 kilograms of ingredients used in making spurious ghee seized, factory sealed in Chhirkhel village, 4 arrested

Khandwa: Four persons have been arrested in connection with making spurious ghee at a factory in Chhirkhel village. It was joint raid of Chhegaon Makhan and Padamnagar police conducted under anti-adulteration campaign being run in the district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, joint team of two police stations was constituted by City Superintendent of Police Lalit Gathre, which sealed the factory and arrested four accused involved in manufacturing and selling of spurious ghee.

More than 1,300 kilograms of ingredients used in the preparation of fake ghee was seized. Dalda ghee, oil, mixture of butter and curd and inedible stuff such as Colgate, Dabur toothpaste, Lal Dant Manjan among other goods were used to make ghee spuriously. Chief accused Amit Dulhani used to sell this fake ghee through the village women in villages, towns, colonies and markets.