Madhya Pradesh: Raided unit produced 300 kgs of spurious ghee daily

BHOPAL: The ghee manufacturing unit where a raid was carried out on Friday evening had risked lives of thousands of consumers every day. It was active for the last two years.

The unit produced over 300 kilograms of ghee every day. The accused would run a shop Guru Kripa Traders where he would sell ghee. The police have yet to find number of customers whom accused and owner Shankar Lal duped.

The district administration has launched drive to prevent sale of adulterated food ahead of Diwali festival. Teams of food and police department have been ordered to examine quality of eatables in the city. The arrested employees Guru Kripa said they made 35 cartons of ghee everyday and each weighed 5 kilograms to 7 kilograms that was sold in the market by the owner who is now on the run.

During the raid, police and teams of district administration had seized 200 kilograms of ghee. The Hanumanganj police have sent the three employees arrested on Friday to jail after producing them in the court.

When Free Press contacted employees, they said that they would mix Dalda among other things to make ghee. They said they would manufacture ghee only for purpose of worship. The owner had not told them about human consumption of ghee in Bhopal and surrounding areas.

What is now being alleged is that when 300 kilograms of adulterated ghee was being supplied in the market right under the nose of administration for two years, many other manufacturers may be involved in a similar malpractice. SI Sajay Dubey of Hanumanganj police station said the accused Shankar Lal is on the run and once he is arrested, other information will be available.