Khandwa News: Muslim Woman Thrashed & Forcible Taken Away By Family For Marrying Hindu Boyfriend

Madhya Pradesh News: An inter-religion marriage has triggered a case of assault and abduction in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. A Muslim woman was allegedly thrashed and abducted by her family members, after she married her Hindu boyfriend at a Mahadev temple. Her husband has filed a missing complaint in the police station, levelling serious allegations against her family.

Muslim Woman Marries Hindu Man

The incident reportedly happened after a Hindu man Tejpal tied the knot with a Muslim woman Tanzim Mansoori at Madhogarh temple in Khandwa against their families’ wishes. Tejpal said that the family members dragged away Tanzim when the couple was completing marriage-related paperwork at the notary office.

According to Tejpal, the couple had known each other for around five years and had decided to marry of their own free will. He alleged that the woman’s family members assaulted him and forcibly took her away while they were completing marriage-related paperwork at a notary office in the Malikuaan area. Visuals went viral on social media, showing some people assaulting a woman.

The man has alleged assault and abduction in his complaint. The investigation is underway, and police said further action would be taken after the woman is traced and her statement is recorded before the court.

Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: A Muslim woman was allegedly taken away by her family members after marrying a Hindu man at a temple. The man alleged assault and abduction in a police complaint, DSP(Headquarters) Durgesh Armo says, "... Today, in connection with this, a video was circulating in which some individuals appear to be taking the young woman away. In this regard, an application was submitted by a person at the Kotwali police station, which is being investigated. Once the young woman is recovered, further proceedings will be conducted after recording her statement before the honorable court..." (26/10/26) — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026

Police Await Woman's Statement

DSP (Headquarters) Durgesh Armo said the viral video had come to the police's attention and that an application had been submitted at Kotwali police station.

He said the matter was being investigated, and further proceedings would be carried out after the woman is traced. Police have not yet confirmed the circumstances. Further action will be taken based on the investigation and the woman's statement.