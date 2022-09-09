Khandwa: MP Gyaneshwar Patil urges railway minister to expedite opening of Passport Seva Kendra

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): MP Khandwa Gyaneshwar Patil on Wednesday handed over a letter to Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, Ashwini Vaishnav.

In the letter, it was demanded that the opening of a passport office in Khandwa constituency be opened up. Spokesperson Sunil Jain said that travellers going abroad have to face a lot of trouble and have to go to Bhopal repeatedly for a passport, which is a waste of their efforts.

Therefore, a passport office should be made functional in the district headquarter of the parliamentary constituency in Khandwa for the benefit of foreign going students and citizens. With regards to this, MP Patil handed over a letter to the minister and urged that the proceedings of the passport office in Khandwa have been pending for the last two years now. As per GOI policy, Passport Seva Kendra should be opened in every Lok sabha constituency.

Keeping in view the issues faced by citizens, instructions ought to be issued to the concerned department for approval of Passport Seva Kendra in Khandwa.

