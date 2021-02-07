KHANDWA: Medical college students to get health and accident insurance, will also get facility for cashless treatment

Khandwa: The state medical education department has come up with a Medical Education Student Insurance Scheme. It will provide health and personal accident insurance to students of government medical colleges, dental colleges (government), nursing colleges (government) and government paramedical institutions.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said here on Saturday that the medical, dental, nursing and paramedical students falling in age group of 18 to 35 years will get the benefit of health and personal accident insurance till the time they are pursuing their courses.

This scheme is first such insurance scheme of the country wherein a medical student will be insured throughout his/her studies by the state government. The concerned colleges where the students study will pay the yearly premium for insurance.