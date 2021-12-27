Khandwa: Man chops live-in partner’s nose, held

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man was arrested for chopping his live-in partner’s nose with a sharp edge weapon in Khandwa, the police said.

The incident occurred under Kotwali police station on Saturday and the man has been identified as Luv Kush Patel.

Patel cut the nose after his partner refused to give him money to buy liquor.

Kotwali police station incharge Baljeet Singh Bishen said that Patel and his 35-year-old partner, Sonu, were in a live-in relationship for the last two years.

According to reports, on Saturday morning, Patel demanded Rs 200 from Sonu to buy alcohol. When Sonu refused to give the money, Patel got infuriated and he attacked her with the weapon. On hearing screams of the victim, the neighbours rushed to the house and informed the police about the incident.

As soon as the police reached the spot the accused ran away from there. The police admitted the victim to a nearby hospital.

On the complaint of the victim, an FIR was registered against the accused and he was arrested by evening. The accused was produced before a court on Sunday and he was sent to jail, Bishen added.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:22 PM IST