Khandwa: Private school asks Class VI students full name of Kareena-Saif son in exam

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Class VI students of Academic Heights Public School were asked full name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son in current affairs' exam in Khandwa.

The question left even parents shocked. Later, they lodged a complaint with School Education Department and demanded action against the school management.

Parents Teachers' Association (PTA) member said that school could have put a question on national heroes in the exam paper. 'Do the children now have to learn the name of Bollywood starsí children for exam,' he said.

District Education Officer Sanjeev Kumar Bhalerao said that on the complaint of the PTA, a show cause notice was issued to the school management. The matter would be referred to senior officials for further action if school failed to furnish a satisfactory answer.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:35 PM IST