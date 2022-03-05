Khandwa: Man accuses BJP MLA of land grab

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa town on Friday witnessed a high-tension drama after a farmer accusing local BJP MLA of acquiring his agriculture land climbed on high tension electric pole.

The person identified as Rohit Pal, from Junapani village of Khandwa district prepared a video from the top of the pole and circulated it on various groups accusing Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma of grabbing his land.

Rohit claimed that when he lodged his complaint with the chief minister helpline, local patwari and tehsildar called him to their office and threatened to frame him in a false case and put him behind bars, if he did not take back his complaint.

After getting information, the Kotwali police station in-charge Baljeet Singh Bisen rushed to the spot with a rescue team. Bisen and his team tried to persuade Rohit to climb down, but he refused.

He told the police that he will jump from the tower if his complaint remained unresolved till evening. Besides, the police team, officials of the revenue department also reached the spot.

Rohit said that he has been running from pillar to post in the hope that his plight would be heard and claimed that due to Khandwa MLA Verma’s influence, the officers here ignored his complaint.

Rohit added that if that was not enough, the tehsildar kept him captive for two hours in a room without any justification. Somehow, Rohit managed to escape on the pretext of going to the washroom.

Meanwhile, an attempt to contact MLA Verma to get his comment on the entire issue failed as he did not pick up the phone or reply to the message even after repeated attempts.

(With inputs from Chandrakant Tiwari)

