Khandwa: LLB student to contest district panchayat elections

Representative pic

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates have been filing nominations to the post of Panch, sarpanch, janpad panchayat and district panchayat members in view of the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections.

Similarly, Kalpana Mandawe, (22), an LLB student, has filed her nomination paper for the post of district panchayat member's post from ward no 9 in Taklikala village of Khandwa district.

Talking about her election plans, Mandawe said, ìI am studying LLB from Law College, Khandwa. The seat of district panchayat member has been reserved for ST women. Now the time has come for youth to go beyond political parties and take management of our villages in our hand hence I decided to work in the rural areas and filed nomination to the post of district panchayat on Saturday.

She further added that Taklikala village has a school only till VIII class, the children of the village and the surrounding areas have to move to the city to get higher education. Gender inequality, increasing illiteracy rate and other ills are still major issues in her village.

She aims to get approved a higher secondary school in her village and build a dam and ponds to fix water woes in the village, henceforth she wants to become a part of the system to bring about meaningful change in the lives of villagers. Her possible entry into local politics has become a major point in village sheds and other meeting joints.