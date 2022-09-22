Khandwa: 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana to be expanded from Oct to cover college students'

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level programme of girls and their parents under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana was held here in Khandwa on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, state forest minister Dr Vijay Shah said that the state government has made such schemes for the upliftment of girls, due to which the sex ratio has increased.

He said that from October this year phase-II of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana would be implemented in which scholarships will be given to the Ladlis studying in colleges.

He said that an amount of Rs 12,500 would be given to a girl student who passes out of college.

Shah added that under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, at present scholarships are being provided by the state government to the Ladlis.

An amount of Rs 2,000 is being given for Class 6, Rs 4,000 for Class 9 and Rs 6,000 for Class 11 and 12.

A health camp was also organised for the primary check-up of the girl child.

Collector Anoop Kumar Singh, district panchayat president Meena Solanki, health women and child development committee chairman Pramila Silale, Khandwa Municipal Corporation president Anil Vishwakarma, district programme officer, women and child development department Vishnu Pratap Singh Rathore, assistant director women and various public representatives and officials were present.

