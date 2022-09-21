Khandwa: ASI held for accepting bribe

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta nabbed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anirudh Kumar Dubey posted at Khalwa police station in Khandwa district for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant.

According to information, recently one Satyam Soni, a resident of Kharkalan village which falls under Khalwa block has lodged a complaint at Indore Lokayukta claiming that ASI Dubey demanded Rs 15k from him in exchange of not arresting his father.

Soni added that he already gave him Rs10k and Dubey demanded another Rs 5k.

After verifying all the facts mentioned in the complaint, a team of special establishment of police laid a trap and caught ASI Dubey with the bribe money. A case has been registered against Dubey under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

