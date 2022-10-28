Khandwa: Jalna-Chhapra special train starts

Khandwa(Madhya Pradesh): To provide additional train facility to the people travelling from Maharashtra, MP, Bihar, the Ministry of railways has introduced a special train between Jalna to Chhapra and back. The first inaugural trip of this train service started on October 26.

Upon arrival at Khandwa station, loco pilots were accorded a warm welcome by railway committee members. Chamber of Commerce officer bearers and Jan Manch members extended gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and MP Gnyaneshwar Patil for this facility.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Rao Saheb PatilDanve flagged off the train, number 07651 from Jalna station at 9.30 pm on Wednesday. The trains starts from Jalna late night thus making it comfortable and convenient for passengers and reach Khandwa at 10.30 am via Aurangabad, Manmad and Bhusawal.

Railway Committee member Manoj Soni, MP Representative Dharmendra Bajaj, Sunil Jain, Jan Manch members Ganesh Kanade, Chandra Kumar Sand, Devendra Jain, RPF Inspector Ishwar Singh Jat and others accorded warm welcome to loco pilot Malkhan Singh and Arvind Kumar.

