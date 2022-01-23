Khandwa: Homeopathy doctor arrested for 'causing death' of patient

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa police arrested a doctor four months over the death of his patients.

Doctor Deepak Vishwakarma runs a homeopathic clinic in the Sindhi Colony of the district. Four months ago, he had given an injection to a trader. The patient died two-day after the incident.

Following the death, the kin of the deceased lodged a complaint against the doctor.

A cop Ishwar Singh Chauhan told that during the investigation it came to the fore that Deepak Vishwakarma holds a homeopathy degree and had given allopathy medicines to his patient Deepak Artani, due to which the patient contracted an infection and died.

Police have booked the doctor under IPC and Madhya Pradesh Ayurved Council Act. The doctor's clinic has been sealed.

