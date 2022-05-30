Khandwa: Governor launches State Hemoglobinopathies Mission

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): State Governor Mangubhai Patel launched the State Hemoglobinopathies Mission from Khandwa on Monday. Governor Patel addressed officials and talked about testing more and more kids. Along with this, guidelines related to nutritional diet were also provided.

Earlier, the Governor reached the district hospital at around 10 am and left for Bhopal at 1.30 pm. District collector Anoop Kumar Singh, district in-charge minister Usha Thakur, state forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, MP Gyaneshwari Patil and all MLAs from the district were present at the Kendriya Vidhyalaya situated helipad to receive the Governor. Later, the Governor had a detailed discussion with all the officials. After this, they reached the screening camp. Here he started the camp. After that, investigation began. They reached the stalls put up by various departments.

After reaching the camp set up by Department of Women and Child Development, the Governor went through information related to a nutritional diet and food products. He directed the officials to spread awareness for more consumption of sprouted grains. After this, he also visited the camp of Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathy. During this many people came to submit memorandum regarding their problems.

Children reach Thalassemia camp

For Thalassemia sickle cell camp, children above five years of age had reached the block level with their relatives. They had to wait for several hours because of the Governor's programme. The departmental staff had reached the people of the border village at 7 in the morning. The screening camp started at around 1 pm. They were served food through Lions Free Restaurant.

Health staff to be increased in state

Health Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary, who reached the programme answering media personsí queries said that the health department would soon increase its staff strength. The number of specialist doctors will be increased in each district. Along with this, facilities for sickle cell and thalassemia tests and treatment will also be increased.

According to information, Khandwa - Burhanpur parliamentary constituency have 136 registered sickle-cell anaemia patients including a maximum of 55 from Khandwa block, followed by 25 in Pandhana and 22 in Khalwa block.

