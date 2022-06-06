Khandwa: Divyaditya Shah, son of Vijay Shah files nomination from district panchayat ward No 14

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Even after Bharatiya Janata Party national president, JP Nadda came heavily on the dynastic rule in politics during his recent visit to the state, sons, daughters-in-law and wives of ministers, MLAs and MPs are contesting the state Panchayat elections.

In this series, Divyaditya Shah, son of MLA and state forest minister Vijay Shah filed his nomination for the district panchayat member. When asked about Nadda’s statement, BJP leaders here made an excuse that it is a non-party election.

Divyaditya Shah has filed a nomination from district panchayat ward No 14. This ward covers the Ashapur-Khalwa constituency of the Harsud assembly constituency led by none other than his father and cabinet minister Vijay Shah.

Ward is reserved for an ST candidate. Besides Shah, there are about four to five candidates in the fray.

Monday was the last day for filing nominations, Divyaditya came to the collectorate at 11 am and filed his nomination. After this, at 2 pm, he took out a bike rally from the minister's bungalow to Indira Chowk.

Local leaders claimed that even four months back, when the local body elections were announced, at that time Divyaditya had expressed his claim.

When asked about his entry into politics, Divyaditya said, his father is a minister in the state government along with being the MLA of the area, so he is unable to look after the grassroots level in rural areas. That's why he wants to help his father by becoming a representative of the Panchayat level. The aim is to provide benefits of government schemes to every villager.

On the candidature of the minister's son, BJP district president Sevadas Patel says that the panchayat election is non-party, the party does not give the ticket to anyone and only supports the winning candidate. BJP's familyism is only for MP, MLA and Mayor.

Read Also Bhopal: Appoint experienced guest scholars on vacant posts