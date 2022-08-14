Khandwa: Cross-complaint registered in case of stone pelting on Dhaba owned by sarpanch's son

FIR (representational Image) |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A group of Dalit people allegedly pelted stones on a Dhaba owned by the son of the village head when he requested the villagers not to defecate in the open at a remote village in Khandwa district.

The incident occurred in Sihada village of Khandwa tehsil at 8 pm on Saturday when a group of Dalits hailing from Sudamapuri locality started throwing stones on Lakki Dhaba owned by Lokendra, son of newly elected village sarpanch (Kokilabai). Following which, the sons along with the sarpanch approached Moghat Police station and filed a case against 8 people. A video of the incident surfaced on the Internet in which people are seen pelting stones on the Dhaba.

Restaurant worker Ganesh Nihal (21) filed a case, and stated that a group of people used to defecate in the open upon a denial to pay extortion money. On Saturday night, when requested not to defecate in the open, they called other acquaintances from the village and started throwing bricks and stones on the Dhaba. Seventeen employees somehow saved their lives.

On the other hand, Gayatri Gond, (35), a Dalit, resident of Sudamapuri told that a case has been registered against the village chief’s husband, his son and worker Ganesh. The accused hurled caste abuses at her family and threw beer bottles at her family.

