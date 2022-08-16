e-Paper Get App

Khandwa celebrates Independence Day

On this occasion, the district in charge and minister of the culture-tourism and spirituality department Usha Thakur took the salute of the Independence Day parade.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 75th year of independence, a flag hoisting ceremony and a parade programme were organised at the Police Parade Ground, Khandwa. On this occasion, the district in charge and minister of the culture-tourism and spirituality department Usha Thakur took the salute of the Independence Day parade. The parade was led by reserved inspector Purushottam Vishnoi.

She also explained CM Shivraj's message to the public in her address. She also honoured the officers and employees of the district with citations for performing excellent work in their field.

The trophies were also distributed to the best performers in the group separately in the junior and senior divisions. In the junior category, the first trophy was taken by NCC Excellence School, and in senior by SN Boys College.

Apart from this, the winners of the Rangoli, photography and slogan competitions, organised during Khandwa Gaurav Diwas were also felicitated.

Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma, collector Anoop Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Vivek Singh, and others were also present.

Read Also
Khandwa: Cross-complaint registered in case of stone pelting on Dhaba owned by sarpanch's son
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhandwa celebrates Independence Day

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes