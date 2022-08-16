Khandwa celebrates Independence Day

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 75th year of independence, a flag hoisting ceremony and a parade programme were organised at the Police Parade Ground, Khandwa. On this occasion, the district in charge and minister of the culture-tourism and spirituality department Usha Thakur took the salute of the Independence Day parade. The parade was led by reserved inspector Purushottam Vishnoi.

She also explained CM Shivraj's message to the public in her address. She also honoured the officers and employees of the district with citations for performing excellent work in their field.

The trophies were also distributed to the best performers in the group separately in the junior and senior divisions. In the junior category, the first trophy was taken by NCC Excellence School, and in senior by SN Boys College.

Apart from this, the winners of the Rangoli, photography and slogan competitions, organised during Khandwa Gaurav Diwas were also felicitated.

Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma, collector Anoop Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Vivek Singh, and others were also present.