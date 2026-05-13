Khandwa Administration Acts Against Alleged Encroachment Near Kishore Kumar’s Ancestral House

Administration Acts Against Alleged Encroachment Near Kishore Kumar’s Ancestral House | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An alleged encroachment attempt near the ancestral Ganguly House of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in Khandwa prompted swift administrative action after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

According to residents, a shop operating under the name Baba Ande Wala allegedly demolished a rear wall and attempted to expand its structure towards the historic bungalow premises. Residents claimed the shop had gradually extended its boundaries over a long period, while recent construction activity brought the alleged encroachment attempt to public attention.

As videos circulated online, residents expressed anger and described the incident as an attack on the city’s cultural and historical heritage. Following public demands for action, public representatives reportedly contacted administrative officials and sought immediate intervention.

On Wednesday morning, a joint team of the Municipal Corporation and flying squad reached the site under administrative directions and inspected the premises. Officials seized construction material allegedly being used at the site and sought related documents and permissions. Residents demanded strict action and said timely intervention prevented permanent encroachment near an important heritage property.