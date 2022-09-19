Khandwa: 300 youths duped in name of PM Kaushal Yojana

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Over 300 unemployed youths who had signed for OT Technician course marched to the Kotwali police station here seeking action against a training centre operator for allegedly duping them in the name of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Yojana.The youths belonging from Khalwa and Kuntha block of Khandwa district and Khargone lodged a complaint against the training centre operator Tausif Khan, a resident of Burhanpur and another employee Nandu Jamra.

The complainants accused Khan and Jamra of cheating them on the pretext of registering them for a one-year Operation Theatre technician course. The duo allegedly collected Rs 10.5 lakh in the name of fees and other training expenses from the applicants but never conducted any theory or practical class.

The complainants claimed that Khan and Jamra had charged Rs 3000 as admission fees, Rs 250 for opening an account in post office and Rs 300 as scholarship and hostel fees from each of the applicants.

Ramakrishna Sisodia, who has done D.Ed, said, "Around 18 months ago, while we were in SN College, pamphlets of the training centre were distributed in front of the college. In the pamphlet, under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Yojana, the OT Technician course was promised. Besides, it also mentioned providing hostels and food facilities to the students."

"We visited the centre mentioned in the pamphlet to get admission there. Centre director Tausif and his employee Jamra told us that this is the governmentís scheme and the students would get admission after paying some fee," said Sisodia.

They further informed that during the one-year-course of OT technician, six months will be theory and remaining will be practical classes. After completion of this one-year course, a diploma will be given to the students. The applicants said that even after paying all the fees, neither classes were taken, nor practical have been done.

They claimed that despite repeated complaints to police and the administrative officers, no FIR was registered against the accused duo.

