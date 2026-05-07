Khalghat Road Blockade Over Farmers' Demands; Thousands Of Local Congress Workers, Leaders Take Part In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on directives from the State Congress Committee and district Congress committees, Congress leaders organised a large-scale farmers’ agitation and sit-in protest at Khalghat under the joint leadership of district presidents from Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani. Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar led the agitation.

Thousands of Congress workers, farmers, women and youth gathered at the protest site despite the intense summer heat. Workers carrying Congress flags, placards highlighting farmers’ grievances and portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi raised slogans against the Mohan Yadav government.

Congress accuses BJP of ignoring farmers

Senior leaders, including Bala Bachchan, Sachin Yadav, Honey Baghel and Vijay Laxmi Sadho, addressed the gathering. Accusing the BJP government of ignoring farmers, the leaders warned that the Congress would intensify its agitation if authorities failed to procure farmers’ crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) without further delay.

Three-Hour road blockade

Responding to Singhar’s call, Congress workers blocked the Khalghat road for more than three hours. In a symbolic protest, Singhar, along with Sachin Yadav, Honey Baghel, Bala Bachchan and Panchulal Swatantra Joshi, scattered wheat, soyabean and onions on the road to highlight farmers’ distress over the non-procurement of produce at the MSP.

The Congress Medical Cell made special medical arrangements at the protest site. Medical teams provided immediate treatment to several people who fainted due to the heat.

Memorandum submitted to Collector

Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena under the leadership of district Congress president Swatantra Joshi. The collector arrived at the protest site to receive the memorandum. The Dhamnod Block Congress president presented the memorandum, while Joshi read it aloud. Congress leaders said they would not tolerate any neglect of farmers’ interests and would continue their fight for farmers’ rights from the streets to the legislative assembly.