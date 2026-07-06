Khajrana Temple Revamp To Ease Simhastha Rush | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Redevelopment work is underway at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple to improve the darshan experience for the large number of devotees expected during the upcoming Simhastha.

As part of the project, the assembly hall (Sabhamandap) outside the sanctum sanctorum is being lowered by nearly 1.5 feet to provide a clearer view of the deity and facilitate smoother movement of devotees in queues.

According to temple chief priest Pandit Ashok Bhatt, the entrance to the sanctum sanctorum has already been widened, and work to lower the Sabhamandap has begun.

At present, VIP visitors and newly married couples perform rituals in the hall, often obstructing the view of devotees waiting further back. The redesign is intended to ensure uninterrupted darshan.

The temple administration has also prepared a master redevelopment plan that includes the construction of a dedicated darshan hall to improve crowd management.

With a significant rise in the number of pilgrims expected during Simhastha, the upgrades aim to streamline crowd movement, enhance convenience and ensure a safer, more comfortable pilgrimage experience for lakhs of devotees visiting one of Indore's most revered temples.