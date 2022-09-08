Khajrana Square flyover; Indore Development Authority inspects site for bhoomi pujan

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi pujan of the Khajrana Square flyover will be done by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday for which the Indore Development Authority’s higher authorities inspected the square on Thursday for making arrangements.

IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chavda, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and other IDA officials, along with city leaders, visited the square where they checked the places where the programme for the CM could be organised.

Chouhan had announced the construction of a flyover at Khajrana Square for smooth flow of traffic on the Ring Road. The cost of development of the flyover will be Rs 55 crore.

Read Also Indore: Two including a man from Mumbai arrested with cannabis worth lakhs